Hooks Job Fair April 7-8

April 5, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club is hosting a Job Fair Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 at Whataburger Field. Both sessions are from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All applications must be completed online before attending the Job Fair. Listings can be found here. Paper applications will not be available. Interviews will be completed on the Whataburger Field concourse, and face coverings or masks must be worn at all times.

Openings include retail associate, field crew, sales & marketing associate, Box Office associate, parking attendants, greeters and ushers, clean team members and more.

Aramark, Whataburger Field's concessionaire, is also taking applicants.

The Hooks open the season on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from April 5, 2021

Hooks Job Fair April 7-8 - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.