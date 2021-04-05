Cards Hiring, Apply for a Seasonal Position Today

April 5, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- With the return of Springfield Cardinals Baseball coming soon on Tuesday, May 4, the Cardinals are currently hiring for a wide range of seasonal positions for the 2021 season.

Anyone interested is asked to apply as soon as possible via the Cardinals Employment Opportunities Webpage accessible through the link below. Here is a list of current seasonal openings:

-Field Crew Member

-Inside Sales Associate

-Gameday Stringer

-Trackman Operator

-Game Day Ambassador (Application coming soon)

-Mascot (Application coming soon)

-Production Crew (Application coming soon)

-Sous Chef (Delaware North Sportservice)

-Concessions Stand Attendant (Delaware North Sportservice)

-Cook (Delaware North Sportservice)

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from April 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.