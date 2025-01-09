Hooks Host Job Fair January 14th & 16th
CORPUS CHRISTI - Here's your chance to work at the ballpark!
The Corpus Christi Hooks are conducting a job fair at Whataburger Field on Tuesday, January 14 and Thursday, January 16. Both sessions run 3 to 7 PM and will take place inside the ballpark's CITGO Cotton Club.
Attendees are strongly encouraged to apply online prior to arriving at Whataburger Field.
Available gameday positions include retail associate, grounds crew, promotions, production, box office associate, parking and kids zone attendants, greeters and ushers, promotions, clean team members, bat boys, statisticians, and more.
Aramark, Whataburger Field's concessionaire, will also interview applicants.
The 2025 Hooks home opener is Tuesday, April 8, beginning a six-game stand against the San Antonio Missions. Season memberships are available now.
