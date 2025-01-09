Calallen Leads Large School Baseball Preseason All-Stars

January 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Calallen Wildcats, eyeing a return trip to the 4A state title game, placed the maximum of four representatives on the large school baseball division of the 2025 South Texas Preseason All-Star Team.

The honor squad, as voted on by head coaches from 19 area 4A-5A schools, is comprised of 15 student athletes, including repeat selections Sean Howell of Rockport-Fulton, Sinton's Kash Wood, and Lucas Tinajero from Ray. The all-stars will be honored at the 19th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger.

Hooks legend and 14-year Major League Baseball veteran Hunter Pence headlines the event, scheduled for January 23 at the American Bank Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom.

4A state finalists from a year ago, the Wildcats are represented by junior pitchers Collier Carroll and Drayton Mitchell, senior outfielder Chase Lynch, and junior Blake Quinn who was selected as the all-stars' designated hitter.

Ray, Tuloso-Midway, Veterans Memorial, and Victoria East each boast a pair on the squad. Tinajero, a senior readying for his third appearance at the banquet, is joined by his Texans teammate Orlando Ruiz Jr. Meanwhile, the Warriors placed seniors Max Lara and Israel Benavides at third and outfield, respectively.

Pitcher Jordan Garza and second baseman Trae Hernandez account for the Eagles bunch, with catcher Kason Kolle and outfielder Ryan Steele representing the Titans.

The honorary pitching staff is completed by Gegory-Portland senior Blaine Elizalde.

The 4A-5A all-stars will honored at the banquet alongside their small school brethren, as well as softball preseason standouts from the Private-3A and 4A-5A ranks.

Ballroom doors open at 6 PM and reserved seats are priced at $75. Click Here to purchase online. Tickets may also be secured by calling 361-561-HOOK (4665) or by visiting the Whataburger Field Box Office.

2025 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Baseball Division

Pitcher

Collier Carroll - Calallen - Jr.

Blaine Elizalde - Gregory-Portland - Sr.

Jordan Garza - Veterans Memorial - Jr.

Sean Howell - Rockport-Fulton - Sr.

Drayton Mitchell - Calallen - Jr.

Catcher

Kason Kolle - Victoria East - Jr.

First Base

Kash Wood - Sinton - Sr.

Second Base

Trae Hernandez - Veterans Memorial - Jr.

Third Base

Max Lara - Tuloso-Midway - Sr.

Shortstop

Lucas Tinajero - Ray - Sr.

Outfield

Israel Benavides - Tuloso-Midway - Sr.

Chase Lynch - Calallen - Sr.

Ryan Steele - Victoria East - Jr.

Designated Hitter

Blake Quinn - Calallen - Jr.

Utility

Orlando Ruiz Jr. - Ray - Jr.

