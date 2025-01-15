Hooks Host 20th Season Block Party Presented by American Bank on January 31

CORPUS CHRISTI - The 20th season of Hooks Baseball in the Coastal Bend is leading off with a bang!

The Corpus Christi Hooks are hosting a free Block Party presented by American Bank at Whataburger Field on Friday, January 31 to launch the 20th campaign of Hooks Baseball.

"American Bank is excited to help kick off the 20th anniversary season of Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball," said Mark Meyer, President of American Bank's South Texas region. "Corpus Christi is American Bank's home base, and we've been privileged to be part of all that the Hooks and Whataburger Field have meant for our community. From high school to professionals, South Texas is baseball country. The entire American Bank family is looking forward to this season and the next 20 years of Hooks Baseball. Let's go Hooks!"

Ballpark gates open at 5:30 pm. With local vendors, food trucks and live music, the event culminates with a special fireworks show.

Fans are encouraged to come out and be the first to see exciting happenings at the ballpark this season. With live music from Heavy Soul, Clarissa Serna, and The Chainlinks, followed by the best fireworks show in South Texas, there is no better spot to be on a Friday night.

The 2025 Hooks home opener is Tuesday, April 8, beginning a six-game stand against the San Antonio Missions. Season memberships, flex plans, and hospitality reservations are available now. Click Here for details.

