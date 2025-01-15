Esquivel, Lopez & Chapman Win Baseball Coaches Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI - Falfurrias' Gus Esquivel and Joe Luis Lopez and Steve Chapman of Calallen will be recognized as the 2024 South Texas Baseball Coaches of the Year on Thursday, January 23 at the American Bank Center.

The South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger, is headlined by former Hooks outfielder and two-time World Series champ Hunter Pence.

The Calallen Baseball Wildcats were 4A state finalists in 2024, logging a 37-10 record. Piloted by head coaches Lopez and Chapman, Calallen achieved its 13th appearance in the state baseball tournament, and the school's first since 2011.

The Wildcats endured only one loss in the postseason, dispatching La Feria, Sinton, Floresville, Needville and Boerne, to reach Austin. After walking off the Greyhounds in the regional final, Calallen edged Springhill, 3-2, in an extra-inning state semifinal. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau claimed the 4A title game, 3-1.

Calallen, ranking second in 31-4A behind Tuloso-Midway, won 18 of its final 20 contests.

Chapman is Texas High School Baseball's winningest coach as the three-time state champion has amassed 1,180 wins over a 42-year career at Calallen.

The Wildcats 2024 field staff was completed by Rey Cardona, Brent Gamez, Mark Medina and Daniel Zapata.

Meanwhile, Falfurrias made its return to the regional final in 2024. Advancing to the fifth round for the first time since 2007, the Jerseys finished the year with a 28-9-1 record. Esquivel's club was second in 30-3A behind state power London, with both of its district losses coming to the Pirates.

Falfurrias won its first eight postseason games, including sweeps of Taft, Edinburg IDEA College Prep and Santa Gertrudis Academy, and a 9-5 triumph over Vanderbilt Industrial.

The Jerseys battled district rival London for 13 innings before taking a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of the regional final. The Pirates won two the next day at Whataburger Field, punching their ticket to the 3A state tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Esquivel, named the Caller-Times All-South Texas Coach of the Year, was assisted last season by Lalo Guzman, Lando Guerra, Orlando Garcia, Jaime Rosas and Eduardo Mercado.

