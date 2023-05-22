Hooks Homestand Continues with Blue Ghosts Weekend

Following both a walk-off and series win, your Corpus Christi Hooks welcome the Midland RockHounds to Whataburger Field as the homestand continues tomorrow, May 23rd through May 28th.

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, makes it return with a refreshed look! The Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28. Friday night features our H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Raffle as we'll raffle off $5,100 worth of gift cards throughout the game (must be present to win). Stick around postgame as we'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

Saturday morning, hit the USS Lexington for Batting Practice on the Lex along with Hooks players! Stay tuned via Hooks social media channels and cchooks.com for additional information. The fun doesn't stop there as we're giving out our second jersey of the season on Saturday, a Kyle Tucker Replica Astros Jersey presented by CITGO.

End Blue Ghosts Weekend on Sunday with a Kids Hooded Towel giveaway to the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics & Pharmacy and a special Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks show postgame! (*Please note there is no Dollar Day or H-E-B Kids Day promotion on Sunday)

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday and Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

