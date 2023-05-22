Blue Ghosts Weekend at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks and Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, face off at Whataburger Field starting Tuesday night. The homestand features a gift card raffle, two giveaways, two fireworks shows and more.

Heroes On The Water is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Tuesday, May 23 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 24 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day _(online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

_+ Media Partners: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 25 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, May 26 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

+ H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Raffle: $5,100 in gift cards raffled off throughout the game. Must be present to win+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, May 27 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Kyle Tucker Replica Astros Jersey presented by CITGO

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 28 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:05)

+ Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

+ First 1,000 kids 12-and-under receive a Kids Hooded Towel presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics & Pharmacy+ Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

