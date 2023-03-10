Hooks Holding National Anthem Auditions

March 10, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks are on the lookout for singers and instrumental musicians to perform the Star-Spangled Banner during the 2023 season.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 11 AM to 3 PM at Whataburger Field. Artists unable to audition in-person can submit a recording of a virtual audition HERE. Video submissions should be saved in the format of first name and last name (Rusty_Hook).

Tryouts will be held on a first come first serve basis. Please enter through the main gate at Ken Schrom Plaza to register upon arrival. Participants are asked to sing or play the full anthem without a backing track.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 10, 2023

Hooks Holding National Anthem Auditions - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.