Drillersfest 2023 Scheduled for Tomorrow, Saturday, March 11

Drillers fans, you do not want to miss the FREE kickoff event of the 2023 season. The Tulsa Drillers will host DrillersFest 2023, presented by the Tulsa World Media Company, at ONEOK Field tomorrow, Saturday, March 11, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

It is going to be a FREE fun-filled afternoon with something for everyone!

All season ticket holders will have the opportunity to receive information and items from their membership packages and give all fans a chance to purchase single-game tickets for all 69 regular season home games.

Any fans picking up their ticket packages or purchasing individual tickets will receive a free hot dog and soft drink.

The event will also include live baseball action as a pair of local high school teams will play at ONEOK Field. Oologah will face Catoosa in the Drillers High School Baseball Series beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Prior to the start of the baseball game, fans will be able to play catch on the field from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

In addition, the Drillers newly remodeled Team Store will be open for in-person shopping for the first time. It will be the first chance for fans to check out the new merchandise for the 2023 season.

There will be other fun activities for fans of all ages. The stadium's TD Williamson Kids Zone and several inflatable play stations will be open, and it is all free of charge. In addition, Hornsby will be in attendance for photos, and there will be guided stadium tours beginning at 11:00 a.m. and at noon for fans wanting to see "behind the scenes" at ONEOK Field.

Other features will include a face painter and a balloon artist located near the Team Store entrance. Hiland Dairy will be offering free ice cream samples for all fans, while Dead Armadillo Brewery will be offering free beer samples for fans ages 21 and over and Jack in the box will be handing out free samples as well.

Lastly, Basketcase Disc Golf will be on hand for fans to show off their disc golf skills.

During DrillersFest, individual tickets can be purchased in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office located on Elgin Avenue. Drillers Full Season and Mini Plan members will be able to obtain their packages in the Eide Bailly Conference Center located on the stadium's suite level.

For fans who have not purchased ticket plans but are interested in becoming members, the Drillers will have representatives available to answer questions and show potential seat locations.

The Drillers will open the regular season on Thursday, April 6 by hosting San Antonio at ONEOK Field.

DrillersFest 2023 is presented by the Tulsa World Media Company.

