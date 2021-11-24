Hooks Fans Donate Nearly $65,000 in 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI - Via the Astros Foundation Share2Care 50/50 Raffle, Whataburger Field patrons donated $64,840 to seven Coastal Bend organizations during Hooks games this past season.

USO South Texas, Amos Rehabilitation Keep, Mosaic Project of South Texas, Je'Sani Smith Foundation, Goodwill Industries of South Texas, Corpus Christi Police Officers Association and Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association were beneficiaries of the 2021 50/50 raffle.

"Thank you Hooks fans for joining us at the ballpark and helping out these great causes," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "We were excited to bring the Astros Foundation Share2Care Raffle to Whataburger Field, and it's become a highlight of the gameday experience.

"Our partners, members and fans have stepped up during these challenging times. We are incredibly grateful for their support and, during this week of Thanksgiving, want affirm our commitment of being an active and positive participant in the community."

USO South Texas serves NAS Corpus Christi and NAS Kingsville, connecting military service members to family, home and country. Amos Rehabilitation Keep, or ARK, rehabilitates marine turtles and marine birds from the coastal zone of Mustang Island and St. Joseph Island. The Mosaic Project of South Texas remembers victims of hate crimes and violence, and advocates for the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans. The mission of the Je'Sani Smith Foundation is to save lives by providing education, awareness, and water skills training on beach safety, rip currents and other coastal hazards.

Goodwill Industries of South Texas provides job training, placement services, and other Coastal Bend-based programs for people who have barriers to their employment. The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association and Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association advocate for the safety and well-being of first responders and citizens through community action and support of local non-profit organizations.

