Bedlam Baseball Returning to ONEOK Field in 2022

Bedlam Baseball will return to ONEOK Field in 2022. It was announced today that the Oklahoma Sooners will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 non-conference game on Tuesday, March 29. Starting time for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

"We are excited to again host one of the nation's best collegiate baseball rivalries at ONEOK Field," said Drillers President Mike Melega. "The game always brings a great deal of excitement, with fans of both schools in attendance to create a tremendous and unique atmosphere. It makes for a great night in downtown Tulsa."

The matchup will mark the 15th meeting at ONEOK Field between the teams. The 2011 Bedlam game has the distinction of attracting the largest crowd in the stadium's history when 9,431 fans attended the game.

"We know how much the Bedlam series means to baseball fans across the state, and we're excited to play in front of the great fans in Tulsa again this season," said Sooners Head Coach Skip Johnson. "The Drillers are always first-class hosts, and we look forward to playing at ONEOK Field again this spring."

Individual tickets for the game will go on sale in early 2022. Reservations for group tickets and for hospitality areas are being taken now through the Drillers Ticket Office by calling (918)744-5901.

