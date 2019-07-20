Hooks Fall as Cardinals Level Series

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks fell to the Springfield Cardinals 4-2 Saturday, leveling the series at a game apiece with two remaining at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi got on the board in the first inning against Roel Ramirez when Granden Goetzman scorched a two-out single up the middle that scored Ronnie Dawson from second for a 1-0 lead. Springfield got the run back with a solo home run from Yariel Gonzalez (6) off Hooks southpaw Brett Adcock in the third.

Adcock walked the bases loaded in the fourth and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Alberto Triunfel, though the lefty avoided further damage. He finished 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with two punchouts.

Goetzman evened the score again in the sixth with a 437-foot, 108-mph blast (15) to left off Jacob Patterson.

But Springfield took the lead for good in the seventh against Tanner Duncan (L, 1-1, who gave up a leadoff single to Triunfel. An error by Anibal Sierra allowed Triunfel to move to third with one out, and he was plated by a Gonzalez ground ball. Gonzalez also deposited an RBI single in the ninth.

Patterson (W, 6-4) worked 3.2 innings in relief, allowing two hits and a run with four strikeouts.

Goetzman led the Hooks, going 2-for-3 with a walk and both RBIs. Sierra also went 2-for-3.

Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Cardinals.

Yohan Ramirez (2-3, 6.20) looks to get the Hooks back on the winning track Sunday at 4:15 p.m. Angel Rondon (4-2, 3.23) is slated for Springfield.

