Hooks Back Henley's Big Night

CORPUS CHRISTI - Blair Henley struck out a professional best 10 batters over six one-hit innings Saturday night as the Hooks racked up 11 hits in a 7-5 win over Northwest Arkansas before 5,921 fans at Whataburger Field.

Along with Henley's effort, and lights-out relief by Logan VanWey, Corpus Christi received a combined seven RBIs from J.C. Correa, C.J. Stubbs and Bryan Arias, the six thru eight hitters in the lineup.

Correa's two-out home run in the second evened the score at 1. The Hooks then grabbed the lead by engineering a four-run fourth. Singles by Zach Dezenzo, Chad Stevens, and Correa loaded the bases for Stubbs, who smoked a two-run double to left-center. Arias was next and line a base hit into left for a 5-1 lead.

Luis Aviles Jr. worked a two-out walk in the fifth and scampered home from first base on a double by Correa into the right-field corner, making him a triple shy of the cycle.

After the Naturals rallied for four in the seventh, Arias opened the eighth with a mammoth home run to left - his second in five games with the Hooks this season.

VanWey, who retired seven of eight batters for his first Double-A save, struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth for Corpus Christi's second consecutive win.

The Naturals grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first thanks to a hit by pitch, two steals and a sac fly. Henley responded by dispatching 16 of 18 batters to finish his night. The Texas Longhorn matched his pro best with six innings pitched.

