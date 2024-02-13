Hooks Announce 2024 Daily Promotions

February 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - In anticipation of the full promotional calendar release, the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros, reveal daily promotions for the upcoming 2024 season. Single game tickets officially go on-sale Thursday, February 22.

Tuesdays: Start the homestand off with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase online at cchooks.com with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40."

Tuesdays are also for A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers. Members of this prestigious group, aged 55-and-wiser, receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game (11 games), Silver Sluggers t-shirt, merchandise discount and more for only $60. As an added incentive, all fans can participate in WellMed Baseball Bingo! Tuesday Media Partners: SportsRadio CC & Bandtango Radio

Wednesdays: The world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits return every Wednesday night to Whataburger Field. Bring a friend for free as fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO" at cchooks.com. Wednesday Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursdays: It's five o'clock at Whataburger Field with Three Dollar Thursday! Take advantage of $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos. Thursday Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Fridays: The Ballpark by the Bay hosts the premier fireworks show in all of South Texas with Bud Light Friday Fireworks postgame. Friday Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturdays: Hooked on Saturdays are highlighted by the majority of premium giveaways including jerseys, apparel and bobbleheads. Saturday Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sundays: End the week at Whataburger Field for H-E-B Kids Day, as kids run the bases postgame. You can also give your wallet a break with Dollar Day featuring $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins. Sunday Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

The Hooks 2024 schedule includes a total of 69 home games across 11 homestands at Whataburger Field. Opening Night is Friday, April 5 as the Midland RockHounds travel to Corpus Christi for a three-game series.

Hooks Season Memberships, offering full-season ticket plans and 22-game packages are on sale now. Memberships provide up to a 50% discount on day-of-game ticket prices. Benefits include CITGO Cotton Club access (based on availability), discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges and more.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 13, 2024

Hooks Announce 2024 Daily Promotions - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.