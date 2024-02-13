Sod Poodles, City Federal Credit Union Unveil Fiesta Deck

AMARILLO, Tx - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and City Federal Credit Union are excited to unveil the City Federal Fiesta Deck at HODGETOWN. This brand-new hospitality and group area is attached to the first base side of the suite level and will add a covered, exclusive option for larger groups of 100-150 people. The City Federal Fiesta Deck offers groups a fully catered meal, a private server, and full-service hospitality in a fully furnished casual setting to enjoy games and other events at HODGETOWN.

"We are so excited for the addition of the Fiesta Deck and to put our name on such a wonderful new place for people to enjoy games and events from," said Frank Frazzitta, CEO of City Federal Credit Union. "Being a proud partner of a championship organization like the Sod Poodles, we are thrilled for fans to get a first-class experience in the Fiesta Deck."

The 2,000 sq. ft Fiesta Deck will be the largest covered hospitality area in the ballpark and will include multiple large TVs to ensure fans don't miss any of the action overlooking the first base side of the stadium. The addition of the Fiesta Deck will also add conveniently located restrooms to the east wing of the Suite Level for Fiesta Deck guests and current suite holders down the first base line.

"Adding a brand-new, exclusive area for our fans to enjoy games and other events at HODGETOWN is something we are very excited about, "says Tony Ensor, President, and General Manager of the Sod Poodles. "The City Federal Fiesta Deck is another major addition for us and our vision to continually provide our amazing fans and partners a premier experience at HODGETOWN. The theme for the new Fiesta Deck will be one of casual luxury and will be an incredible place for our fans to gather and take in the sights and sounds of the ballpark all while being treated to a full-service event."

Groups interested in booking the City Federal Fiesta Deck for the 2024 season are available to do so now. For pricing and availability, please call (806) 803-9547 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the 2024 Sod Poodles season and all HODGETOWN events, fans are encouraged to follow all social media channels @SodPoodles or by visiting www.sodpoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles begin their Texas League Championship defense on April 5th against the San Antonio Missions at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

