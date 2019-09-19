Hooks Announce 2020 Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks released their 2020 Texas League schedule Thursday, confirming Opening Night on Thursday, April 9 at Whataburger Field against Northwest Arkansas.

Due to a late Labor Day of Sept. 7, 2020, the Minor League Baseball start date was pushed back one week from 2019's opener. For that reason, the Hooks will play only nine home games in April, including the first six of the season against the Naturals and Springfield Cardinals. Corpus Christi will make its first road trip to those two teams for seven games and make a stop in Frisco before returning home to end the month.

May features a loaded slate at Whataburger Field with 17 games, including three weekend series'. Memorial Day, May 25, is a league-wide off day, but the Hooks June carries 13 home games sandwiching a 10-game road trip to each Texas-based opponent in Frisco, Amarillo and Midland. The June 23 Texas League All-Star Game at HODGETOWN wraps up a 13-day spell away from Corpus Christi that month.

July holds 13 more home games plus three consecutive Tuesday off-days to allow for long travel between cities. The Hooks will again host an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 4 versus Midland.

August claims a season-high 18 games at Whataburger Field, including a season-long 10-day, nine-game homestand from Aug. 14-23 and four weekend sets. The season wraps up with a road swing to Arkansas and Tulsa from Sept. 1-7.

Game times, a promotional giveaway schedule and individual game tickets will be released at a later date.

Season memberships are now on sale through the Whataburger Field Box Office. The Hooks offer full-season ticket plans, 22-game packages, or a 7-game plan. Memberships start as low as $255 per seat and could save members up to 50% off day of game ticket prices. Benefits include Cotton Club access (based on availability), discounted parking, Houston Astros tickets, and more. For information about season memberships, visit the Whataburger Field Box Office or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

