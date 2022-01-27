Honkers Unveil New Logos

The Rochester Honkers unveiled a series of new logos Thursday afternoon, that both kept the tradition of Honkers baseball while adding an additional color into their scheme. The Honkers have added purple into their teal and black team colors which is featured in seven new logos to be incorporated immediately. The new logos have a sleeker look and bring a modern feel to the franchise that began play in 1994.

Honkers GM Jeremy Aagard said, "we are honored to carry on the tremendous tradition that is the Rochester Honkers. This new look and feel will be an integral piece of our vision for the future of this storied franchise."

The Honkers unveiled the logos at a press conference held at Bowlocity in front of fans and media. They also announced a new home jersey and player cap, which will be unveiled in the near future.

The Rochester Honkers begin their 29th season of play on May 30th when they host the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!

The Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league of its kind in the world with 22 teams, drawing significantly more fans and provides a friendly ballpark experience. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, over 250 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS). 2019 Rookie of the Year and Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and MLB Gold Glove finalist and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (TOR) each participated in the NWL before they were MLB stars. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League website. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League portal. For more information, visit www.rochesterhonkers.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Honkers as your favorite team.

