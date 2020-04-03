Honkers Announce 1st Signings for 2020 Season

April 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release





In the current climate of no sports, the Rochester Honkers are excited to announce their first roster signings for the 2020 season. Three Missouri Tigers are set to prowl the confines of Mayo Field. Shane Wilhelm, Eric Rinzel, and Dalton McNamara are the first names to join the Honkers this summer.

Wilhelm is a 5'10", 190-pound right-handed pitcher from Columbia, Illinois. He made four appearances for the Tigers this season, giving up 6 runs in 10.1 innings while tallying 5 strikeouts. Before signing on to be a Tiger, Wilhelm was a standout pitcher at Columbia high school. He had a record of 6-2 with a 1.14 ERA while accumulating 95 strikeouts over 61.1 innings. He was recognized for this outstanding senior season by being placed on the 2019 Prep Baseball Report third-team all-state and was listed as a top 500 overall recruit in the nation per Perfect Game.

Rinzel is a 6'2", 194-pound catcher from Chanhassen, Minnesota. A number 60 catcher out of high school per Perfect Game, Rinzel hit .444 with 15 runs scored and one home run to go along with eight stolen bases. He finished his high school career with a .529 batting average, four home runs, six stolen bases and a 1.709 OPS. Rinzel isn't just limited to behind the plate, also being capable of playing first base and the outfield.

McNamara is a 5'10" shortstop from Line Lakes, Minnesota. Scouts first started taking notice of McNamara his junior year of high school at Centennial Senior High School, when he exploded to hit .578 with 24 runs scored, one home run, and 16 RBI. He was named a 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Central Region Honorable Mention All-American. He signed onto the Missouri Tigers as the number 2 rated shortstop in Minnesota, according to Perfect Game.

The Honkers are on schedule to open the 2020 campaign on May 26 when they host the St. Cloud Rox on Opening Night at Mayo Field.Â Season tickets are available for purchase right now atÂ RochesterHonkers.comÂ or by calling the Honkers front office at 507-289-1170.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.