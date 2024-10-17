Honey Badgers Visit over 50 Local Businesses in Downtown Brampton to Celebrate Small Business Month

Honey Badgers front office staff were out and about in the streets of Brampton on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate Small Business Month in collaboration with the Downtown Brampton BIA. The team visited over 50 businesses with gifts of appreciation, ranging from local coffee shops to retail stores and restaurants. Thousands of locally owned small businesses call the city home, including over 300 within the downtown community.

"Supporting local businesses is a huge priority for our organization," said Josie Pingitore, vice president of the Brampton Honey Badgers. "Our organization is committed to continuing our efforts in the community as we look to make strides in utilizing the Honey Badgers as a vehicle for community growth."

The Honey Badgers first stop Wednesday morning was Trish Juice Brampton, a local go-to destination for a refreshing twist on wellness. In their eighth year of business in Brampton's downtown core, they are most well-known for their vibrant array of fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies and juices.

"This city is very close to our heart and we are so happy to be a small business in this amazing community," said Tammy of Trish Juice Brampton. "The most rewarding part of what we do is seeing the smiles on our customer's faces and knowing that we are serving them healthy and nutritious goods every day."

The team visited Pizzanini for a quick lunch, a family-owned and operated restaurant across from Brampton City Hall that opened in the spring of 2019. Known for their passion, family values, and community involvement, Pizzanini quickly became one of the top-rated pizzerias in the area.

"Building meaningful relationships with people from all walks of life across this city is the best part of being a small business," said Mark Sich, owner of Pizzanini. "The community support we've received since the day we opened has been overwhelming. The downtown Brampton community is truly one big family, and it means a lot to us to be a part of it."

Additional businesses that were featured in this initiative include but are not limited to Downtown Brampton Wellness Centre, Indian Curry Express & Bar, Brampton Boxing, La Favorita, and Hopen Doors.

