Honey Badgers Seek Second Home Win in Tilt with BlackJacks

May 26, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers host the Ottawa BlackJacks on Sunday in the first of three meetings between the clubs this season.

The game begins at 4:00 p.m. ET at Brampton's CAA Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. It will also be televised nationally on Game+.

Brampton is coming off an impressive win against the Niagara River Lions in their home opener Friday where they erased a double-digit deficit in the second quarter to pull ahead and never look back.

Forward Zane Waterman and Guard LJ Thorpe were the heroes of that game, combining for 51 points. Waterman helped spark the comeback by slowing down the tempo and leading the Honey Badgers with 27 points and 10 rebounds on the night. Thorpe also caught fire and shot a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc on his way to 24 points, three rebounds, three assist, four steals and the Target Score Winner.

Waterman stated after the game that he texted head coach Sheldon Cassimy about how impressive Thorpe was and that he wanted him on the team. "I saw LJ in Lithuania, we were playing in the same league in Europe this season," said Waterman. "I actually texted Coach Sheldon, I said, 'We got to get this guy like he's really good,' and Sheldon checked him out and agreed with me."

Even though Brampton is riding high off their victory, the BlackJacks pose a different threat of their own.

A late training camp add, Ottawa brought back 6-foot-7 forward Deng Adel. Adel was a monster for Ottawa last season, averaging 17.2 points game, 5.8 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game. His impressive season landed him a spot on the All-CEBL Second Team. Adel's size and athleticism is critical for this game against the Honey Badgers, as they had a tough time guarding bigger players against Niagara.

Ottawa also signed former Chicago Bulls guard Brandon Sampson. Sampson averaged 13.2 points across five seasons during his time in the NBA G League. He recently completed a two-game run in the Israeli Basketball Premier League where he averaged 11 points per game. His shiftiness, experience and ability to create his shot off the dribble definitely will provide a huge boost for Ottawa's offence.

The key matchup to look out for

A key match-up for the fans to keep their eyes out for will be Honey Badgers Forward Zane Waterman taking on BlackJacks forward Deng Adel.

Waterman was key for Brampton to cut into the lead and come back from the double-digit deficit in the first game for the Honey Badgers, and if he can keep this momentum going Ottawa will have a difficult time handling him.

However, if Adel manages to slow down Waterman and get his game going, Ottawa can find themselves on the winning end.

2023 season series

During the 2023 season, Ottawa had Brampton's number. They defeated the Honey Badgers in all three of their matchups.

