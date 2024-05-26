Jalen Harris Leads Rattlers To Comeback Win Over Alliance

May 26, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Saskatchewan Rattlers' Jalen Harris on game night

() Saskatchewan Rattlers' Jalen Harris on game night()

Jalen Harris exploded for 31 points to help the Saskatchewan Rattlers (2-0) erase a 23-point deficit en route to a 96-90 win over the Montreal Alliance (0-2). The Saskatchewan guard also shot 50 per cent from beyond the arc, dished out five assists and snagged three rebounds in the win.

Harris wasn't the only one to make an impact as Grant Basile would provide some much-needed backup. Basile scored 27 points on 57 per cent shooting, hit four shots from beyond the arc, and pulled down six rebounds.

