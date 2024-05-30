Honey Badgers Look to Continue Hot Start in Rematch against River Lions

May 30, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Brampton Honey Badgers are turning heads early in this 2024 campaign.

A team that many had counted out before the season even began, one that fell meekly in the play-in round last year after winning just eight games, is already 2-0 following wins over the Niagara River Lions and Ottawa BlackJacks.

Thus, Thursday's rematch against the River Lions - this time in Niagara - comes with some juice.

"I think we're just honestly ... I think we're the stronger team," Honey Badgers forward Zane Waterman said after the first meeting. "I think a lot of people counted us out this season and I think a lot of people are going to be biting their words."

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET at Niagara's Meridian Centre. Broadcast and streaming coverage are available on Game+, with additional streaming coverage on TSN+ and CEBL+.

It was Waterman who led the charge in the Honey Badgers' home-opener victory against the River Lions, recording a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double while drawing a whopping eight fouls. He added 28 points in Brampton's 99-82 victory over Ottawa.

The American Waterman is in his third year with the Honey Badgers, helping the franchise win its first title in 2022 before relocating with the club to Hamilton last season.

Waterman's sidekick in victory was fellow American import LJ Thorpe, who provided a bigger impact than may have been expected with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting against the River Lions.

Niagara, meanwhile, was atop some pre-season power rankings after adding the likes of guard Omari Moore from Raptors 905 in the off-season. But the River Lions have instead sat stewing for six days since the loss to Brampton in its lone game this season.

"The morale lies in the fact that we get to play these guys a week later and we'll be ready to go," head coach Victor Raso said after the defeat.

The River Lions will be looking for widespread improvement from their starters, just two of whom scored more than two points in the opener. The fivesome of Jahvon Blair, Omari Moore, Antonio Davis Jr., TJ Lall and Elijah Lufile combined to make just 10 of its 37 field-goal attempts.

Niagara is also awaiting the return of 2022 MVP and Clutch Player of the Year Khalil Ahmad, who's currently competing overseas.

Key matchup

A pair of guards are looking to get their seasons on the rails.

Niagara's Jahvon Blair, the Oakville, Ont., native and Georgetown alum, struggled to just four-of-17 shooting in the team's opening matchup, including two-of-10 from distance.

The River Lions will need an improved performance from Blair if they hope to exact revenge on the Honey Badgers, who await the breakout of Javonte Cooke.

Cooke, an American G-Leaguer, has combined for 23 points in his first two games with Brampton, but could swing the River Lions rematch with strong defence and improved efficiency.

Milestone watch

- Niagara's Blair is three points away from 500 for his career, including playoffs

- Niagara's Davis Jr., is 12 points away from 500 for his career, including playoffs

Season series

Brampton ignited the fans in its home opener, edging Niagara 74-67 in a defensive-minded affair last Friday after the River Lions won all three 2023 matchups.

