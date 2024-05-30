River Lions Strike Early, Often in Dominant Victory Over Honey Badgers

Niagara River Lions' Antonio Davis on game night

The Niagara River Lions have entered the chat.

Niagara came out with a vengeance against their Ontario rival Brampton Honey Badgers on Thursday, forcing the issue early and often en route to a resounding 103-60 victory.

