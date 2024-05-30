River Lions Strike Early, Often in Dominant Victory Over Honey Badgers
May 30, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Niagara River Lions have entered the chat.
Niagara came out with a vengeance against their Ontario rival Brampton Honey Badgers on Thursday, forcing the issue early and often en route to a resounding 103-60 victory.
Images from this story
|
Niagara River Lions' Antonio Davis on game night
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 30, 2024
- River Lions Strike Early, Often in Dominant Victory Over Honey Badgers - CEBL
- Vancouver Bandits Take on Saskatchewan Rattlers for Top Spot in CEBL's Western Conference - Vancouver Bandits
- Bandits, Rattlers Put Undefeated Records on the Line - Saskatchewan Rattlers
- Stingers Look to Remain Undefeated in Clash with Alliance - Edmonton Stingers
- Honey Badgers Look to Continue Hot Start in Rematch against River Lions - Brampton Honey Badgers
- Shooting Stars Bounce Back with 104-97 Win Over Surge - CEBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.