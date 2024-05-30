Shooting Stars Bounce Back with 104-97 Win Over Surge

Scarborough Shooting Stars on game night

The defending champions are winless no more.

After opening the season 0-2, the Scarborough Shooting Stars are in the win column with a 104-97 victory over the Surge in Calgary on Wednesday night.

