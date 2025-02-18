Hometown Arm, California Hurler Added to Incoming Pippins Class

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON - A pair of right-handed pitchers - Yakima native Branson Rozier and Evan Ellis - are joining the Pippins this summer.

Rozier is an explosive right-hander who has confidence in each of his five pitches, including a cutter. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 185 pounds, he is in his first season with Colombia Basin College. He joined the Hawks after playing for the Eisenhower High Cadets, where he was a 2024 Columbia Basin Series All-Star as a senior, as well as the Yakima Beetles travel team. Rozier described his chance to join the Pippins as a "dream opportunity."

"I have dreamed of playing on the Pipps," he said. "It's now my opportunity to be able to play. I'm looking forward to traveling and gaining experience against higher competition."

Rozier and the Hawks will begin their season Saturday at home for a doubleheader against Gray's Harbor. Their original season opener at Linn-Benton was cancelled last weekend.

Ellis is another righty who will look to strike out his opponent, mixing a mid-80s fastball with multiple off-speed looks. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound hurler is in his first season with the Chaffey College Panthers of the Inland Empire Athletic Conference of California after playing for three years at Glendora High School.

During his final two seasons with the Tartans, Ellis boasted a sub-2.50 ERA. During one standout game, Ellis went 6 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out eight batters while only allowing one hit. Ellis expressed his excitement to compete in Yakima this summer.

"I play baseball because I love the nature of competition," Ellis said. "I'm looking forward to playing with the Pippins because they know how to win."

So far this season, Ellis has appeared in one game with the 6-2-1 Panthers.

Both players will be a part of the Pippins' 11th season, which begins on Friday, May 30, on the road against Wenatchee.

