Homestand Preview: the 'Dads Are Back

April 1, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Thursday, April 6th at 7pm

Opening Night is set for Thursday, April 6th! We've got a jam-packed evening as we kick off the 2023 season against the Winston-Salem Dash.

As fans exit the stadium, they will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Absolute Tree Care, Black Tie Transportation, and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

Thirsty Thursdays are back in 2023! Take advantage of discounted draft beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can get a discounted $6 ticket to the game with their card as part of Peoples Bank Thursdays.

It's also Planet Fitness Thursday and members can get a $6 ticket to section 212, the Planet Fitness Section.

Friday, April 7th at 7pm

Friday, April 7th will be the first firework show of the season thanks to the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina.

The 'Dads are also partnering with the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina to help stop distracted driving.

Come on out to the Frans for Game Show Night! We'll be rolling out on-field games that will make you feel like you are competing on one of your favorite TV shows!

It is Army National Guard Night at the ballpark and new recruits will be sworn-in during a pre-game ceremony.

Friday is the first of two Reading Program nights at the ballpark and students can bring their completed bookmarks to the Mike Johnson's Toyota Ticket Office for two free tickets to the game.

Fans will also receive a 2023 poster schedule on their way out thanks to Allison & White Property Management, CDG Brands, Lake Hickory Vet and Kicks 103.3.

Saturday, April 8th at 7pm

The Llamas de Hickory make their return on Saturday, April 8th thanks to Centro Latino and Big Dawg 92.1. The Latin inspired identity will hit the field with a new logo and jersey. The previous Llamas de Hickory jerseys, worn from 2019-2022, are up for auction on the MiLB Auction platform.

Make sure to come out early, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Luisangel Acuna bobblehead.

