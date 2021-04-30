Homestand Highlights: Opening Week May 4-9

April 30, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The longest off-season in Wisconsin Timber Rattlers history comes to an end on Tuesday, May 4 with a game against the Beloit Snappers at 6:35pm. Third Base Ventures, LLC, the new ownership group of the Timber Rattlers, is giving fans another reason to celebrate the return of professional baseball in Northeastern Wisconsin. There will be no price increases on parking, tickets, or concessions for this season.

Neuroscience Group Field will be at 25% capacity for the first homestand of the season, a six-game series against the in-state rival Snappers. There are limited tickets remaining for Opening Night on May 4 and available seats for the remaining games in the series are going fast! Make sure you don't miss out on any of the giveaways or promotions happening at the ballpark as the team says, "Come Back Home!"

TUESDAY, MAY 4 at 6:35pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100; All-Fan Keston Hiura Bobblehead courtesy of Pepsi and Asphalt Seal & Repair: All fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of Keston Hiura, a former Timber Rattler and current Milwaukee Brewer, courtesy of Pepsi and Asphalt Seal & Repair. American Idol contestant Franki Moscato will sing the National Anthem prior to the game and we will have the pomp and circumstance that will rival any season opening game.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5 at 6:35pm; All-Fan Keston Hiura Bobblehead courtesy of Pepsi and Asphalt Seal & Repair: If you missed out on the Keston Hiura bobblehead from Pepsi and Asphalt Seal & Repair on Opening Night, this is your second chance to add it to your collection. All fans to attend this game will receive this collectible.

THURSDAY, MAY 6 at 6:35pm; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: All fans to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark.

FRIDAY, MAY 7 at 6:35pm; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's Supper Club Cocktails with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price. After the game, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation. Don't forget that FOX 11 postgame fireworks start on June 4.

SATURDAY, MAY 8 at 1:05pm; North Shore Bank Family Day with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Come on out for the first day game of the season! Stay after the game to have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer. Mark your calendars for June 5 because that is the date for the start of Saturday postgame fireworks.

SUNDAY, MAY 9 at 1:05pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Frontline Fang Bobblehead courtesy of Pick-n-Save: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of Timber Rattlers mascot Fang T. Rattler dressed as a Frontline Medical Worker courtesy of Pick-n-Save. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2021 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game.

Tickets for the first two homestands of the season - May 4 through May 9 and May 18 through May 23- are on sale now, but there are a limited number remaining for all games, including only grass seating for Opening Night on May 4.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.