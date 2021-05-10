Homestand Highlights: Opening Week at Coolray Field

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers begin the 2021 season with a six-game homestand filled with exciting promotions. The Stripers will host the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) for six games from May 11-16. The homestand includes Opening Night festivities on May 11, Salute to Armed Forces with postgame fireworks on May 14, back-to-back Brian McCann bobblehead giveaways on May 15 and 16, and much more.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 11 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Team Introduction: Meet the 2021 Gwinnett Stripers led by first-year manager Matt Tuiasosopo during a pregame introduction ceremony.

2021 Schedule Cling Giveaway: Fans will receive a Stripers' 2021 Schedule Cling, courtesy of Georgia Power.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, May 12 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14.

Thursday, May 13 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will once again transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor the culture and traditions of the Hispanic and Latino community in Gwinnett.

Friday, May 14 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Salute to Armed Forces: The Stripers will honor the commitment of those who have served and continue to serve this country.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Saturday, May 15 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Brian McCann Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a bobblehead of former Gwinnett and Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Sunday, May 16 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Brian McCann Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of former Gwinnett and Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Single-game tickets for May are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

