Mud Hens to Host Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic this Friday

May 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, and the Toledo Mud Hens are teaming up with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the Wood County Health Department for a vaccine clinic on Friday, May 14 at Fifth Third Field.

The two-hour clinic will begin at 5 p.m. outside the home plate entrance at Fifth Third Field and is open to anyone 18 years of age or older. Participants will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

The baseball programs at Toledo and Bowling Green will be playing at Fifth Third Field that night at 7 p.m. Tickets for that game are still available through the Mud Hens, please visit this link for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.