Jumbo Shrimp Ballpark Job Fairs Set for May 13 & 19

May 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are continuing to build their team with baseball back underway at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will hold a pair of job fairs for 2021 game day positions from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 19 at the ballpark.

Interested applicants need only to attend one of the job fairs, and will be asked to complete an employee application form. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants will be required to wear face coverings, should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

Parking for the job fairs will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to all Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball home games, additional stadium events and training. The ideal candidate is outgoing, enjoys being part of a team atmosphere and is ready to have FUN while providing top-notch customer service.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for the following positions:

FAN EXPERIENCE REPRESENTATIVES: The Jumbo Shrimp's most visible and helpful game day employee, the ideal Fan Experience Representative candidate is outgoing, knowledgeable about the ballpark and its rules and regulations, and enjoys interacting with people and having FUN. The Fan Experience Representatives will be located throughout the ballpark, including entry areas of the stadium. Fan Experience Representatives will also serve as friendly faces in many tasks including assisting fans to their seats, answering any questions guests may have, inspection of bags brought into the ballpark by guests and other tasks as needed. These staff members will also direct entry and exit of guests through areas within the ballpark. Arrival time would be approximately a half-hour before gates open for wiping down and preparing their seating section and last until at least the final out of the game, pending postgame activities.

GAME DAY CLEAN TEAM: Team members will work throughout the game keeping 121 Financial Ballpark clean. Responsibilities will include keeping the main concourse tidy, responding to spill calls, emptying trash receptacles throughout the game, keeping restrooms clean and stocked with paper products and soap and generally keeping the stadium presentable. Team members will generally arrive a half hour before the gates open and work through the end of the game, reporting to the stadium operations manager. Candidates may also be considered for non-game day work.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE STAFF: Team members will assist in the preparation and sales of ballpark food at concession stands throughout the ballpark. Available positions include Concessions Manager, Concessions Floor Supervisor, Warehouse Manager, Suite Attendant, Concessions Workers, Concessions Cook, Bartender, Warehouse Worker, Party Deck Attendant, Vending Hawker, Line Cook, Kitchen Utility, Cashier, and Keg Operator.

KIDS ZONE ATTENDANT: The kids zone attendant will staff one of the multiple children's attractions at 121 Financial Ballpark. From the speed pitch to the giant inflatables and carnival-style games, the attendant is responsible for overseeing the safety of those in the area, as well as ensuring everyone is having FUN. Arrival time would be approximately one hour before gates open and end time would be dependent on crowd size.

MERCHANDISE STORE EMPLOYEE: From stocking and organizing the store prior to the gates opening on game day, to assisting customers with their merchandise purchases, the merchandise store employee will provide top-notch customer service while maintaining organization and attention to detail. Additionally, the merchandise employee may also be operating satellite merchandise kiosks, as well as hawking smaller items in the stands. Arrival time would be approximately a half-hour before gates open, and end time would be dependent on crowd size but could be following the game on busier nights. Retail experience is a plus.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.