Homers Hurt Marauders in Loss to Tarpons

September 4, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - After three early Tampa home runs, the Marauders pushed back but never caught up with the Tarpons in a 6-4 loss on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

The Marauders (65-40) now trail the first-place Tarpons (69-36) by four games in the West Division standings.

Tampa's second batter of the game, Anthony Garcia, hit a solo homer off Logan Hofmann (5-3) to left field to give the Tarpons a 1-0 lead. Roberto Chirinos led off the second inning with a homer of his own to left field, and after a two-out hit-by-pitch, Garcia launched a two-run shot to left-center for a 4-0 Tarpons lead.

Hofmann recovered to hold Tampa scoreless over the next two innings, finishing with no walks and nine strikeouts, which matched his career-high.

Daniel Rivero put the Marauders on the board, 4-1, in the third with a solo homer off Tampa starter Jason Parker. It was Rivero's first home run of the season and first since August 10, 2019. In the fourth, Bradenton came within one run, 4-3, as Jack Herman led off with a home run and Hudson Head tripled and scored on an Alexander Mojica single. Ernny Ordonez followed with a walk, and Mojica and Ordonez advanced to third and second on a groundout, but Rivero struck out to end the inning, leaving the tying and go-ahead runs stranded.

Bradenton missed out on another opportunity in the sixth inning. After Jasson Dominguez raced out an RBI-infield single in the top half for a 5-3 Tampa lead, the Marauders pushed back in the home half, as Head reached on an infield single, took third on a Jase Bowen double, then scored on Mojica's second RBI-single of the night. But after a walk to Ordonez loaded the bases with none out, the next three Marauders batters struck out against Tarpons reliever Jhonatan Munoz (7-3), once again leaving the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

Marauders right-hander Eddy Yean pitched four innings behind Hofmann, striking out six but allowing the Dominguez RBI-infield single in the sixth and a Ben Rice solo homer in the eighth, giving Tampa a 6-4 advantage.

Munoz's three straight strikeouts to escape the bases-loaded jam for Tampa in the sixth began a streak of 12 straight Marauders batters retired to end the game, eight of which came via strikeout. Munoz set Bradenton down in order in the seventh and eighth and finished with seven strikeouts over four innings, and Carson Coleman pitched a flawless ninth for the Tarpons, striking out two.

Hofmann, Yean, and Nick Dombkowski, who escaped a bases-loaded jam in a scoreless ninth, combined for 16 strikeouts for the Marauders, two shy of the team's season-high.

The Marauders' 2021 home schedule concludes Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Po-Yu Chen will start for the Marauders against RHP Blas Castano for the Tarpons.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.