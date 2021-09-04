Tortugas Brush Past Mussels to Seal Series Victory, 6-4

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Thanks to a career-high four hits from SS José Torres, the Tortugas jumped over the .500 mark for the first time since May 29, as Daytona painted a 6-4 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels before 1,295 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday night.

Both teams came out of the gate swinging. Fort Myers (51-52) received a double to left from LF Misael Urbina (1-5, R, 2B) to start the game and quickly took a 1-0 lead on a single from DH Christian Encarnación-Strand (3-4, R, RBI).

Daytona (54-53) had an immediate response. C Daniel Vellojín (0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SO) started the home first with a walk, stole second, and promptly crossed home on a double to left from Torres (4-5, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI).

The Tortugas crept in front for the first time in the fifth. LF Ashton Creal (1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SO) began the inning with a free pass and scooted to third on a pair of wild pitches. After another walk to Vellojín, Torres rifled a shot into the right-center field alley. Creal scored easily from third, but Vellojín was thrown out trying to score from first. A wild pitch permitted another run to come home, giving Daytona a two-run advantage, 3-1.

The lead did not last long, though. 2B Jake Rucker (1-4, R, BB, 2 SO) ignited a rally for the Mussels with a leadoff walk, while Encarnación-Strand followed with a single. An errant pitch allowed the runners to advance, but a throw down to third squirted into left, allowing a run to score on the error.

Down by a run, 3B Jesús Feliz (1-4, R, RBI) tied the game up at three apiece with a hard groundball to center. After moving to second on a wild pitch and advancing to third on a ground out, the Monte Plata, D.R. native scored on another inaccurate pitch to put the Mighty Mussles back up one, 4-3.

However, much like Daytona, the edge did not stick. The Tortugas quickly knotted the game at four in the bottom of the sixth, as 2B Brandon Leyton (1-3, R, RBI) and DH Debby Santana (1-3, BB, SO) singled to start the frame before moving up to second and third on a fly ball to center. RF Gus Steiger (0-4, RBI, 2 SO) would score Leyton on a ground out to second.

In the seventh, the Tortugas jumped ahead for good. Vellojín earned another leadoff walk and Torres followed with a single to right. After Vellojín scampered to third on a line drive to center, 1B Leo Seminati (0-3, BB, 3 SO) walked to load the bases. Leyton put Daytona in front, 4-3, on a sacrifice fly to right.

CF Justice Thompson (1-4, R) singled to right to begin the home eighth and, after taking second on a 5-3 putout, was driven in on a double into right-center from Creal.

Up 6-4, the Tortugas handed the ball to RHP Jake Gozzo (1.0 IP, BB, 2 SO) to close out the win. The 24-year-old yielded a walk to start the frame but halted any potential rally from there. Gozzo picked up a pair of strikeouts and a fly ball to left to end the game, securing his third save of the season.

RHP James Marinan (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 5 SO) was impressive again for the 'Tugas, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball in a no-decision. Out of the bullpen, RHP Nick Hanson (3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) battled back from a bumpy sixth inning to earn his second win.

Making his Fort Myers debut, LHP Cade Povich (3.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 6 SO) punched out six without factoring into the decision. RHP Ramón Pineda (1.0 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB) allowed the go-ahead run to score in the seventh and suffered his first loss with the Mighty Mussels.

