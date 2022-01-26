Homer the Dragon Will Deliver Valentine's Day Gifts this Year

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Homer the Dragon, the lovable mascot of the Charlotte Knights, will once again give fans a chance to surprise their special someone with an in-person Valentine's Day delivery this year.

For $70, Homer The Dragon will deliver the following items :

- Flower Bouquet from Flowers of Charlotte

- Personalized Homer The Dragon Baseball Card

- Choice of a Charlotte Knights '47 Brand Hat

- One Large Hershey's Kiss

For $100, Homer The Dragon will deliver the following items:

- Two Field Box ticket vouchers for a 2022 Charlotte Knights game (good for any Monday-Thursday game, excluding Opening Knight and July 4th).

- Flower Bouquet from Flowers of Charlotte

- Personalized Homer The Dragon Baseball Card

- Choice of a Charlotte Knights '47 Brand Hat

- One Large Hershey's Kiss

Homer will be available for in-person deliveries on Friday, February 11 and Monday, February 14 (Valentine's Day). To select one of the two dates available for delivery, as well as your desired Valentine's Day gifts, please visit www.homerthedragon.com or email homer@charlotteknights.com for more information. The deadline to place an order is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9. All deliveries must be within a 25-mile radius of Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

