Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Ticket and Promotional Schedule

January 26, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets 2022 season is less than three months away, and in a change of pace, the team has decided to release a sneak peek at their promotional schedule as well as single-game ticket prices for the upcoming season.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 5th at 10 a.m. at the Syracuse Mets annual Open House. Tickets will be available both online and in person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Syracuse Mets have maintained individual, group, and Flex Plan ticket prices for the 2022 season. This marks two seasons without an increase; a single-game ticket will be $14 in the 300-level, $16 in the 200-level, and $18 in the 100-level. There is a $2 discount for seniors (62 & older), youth (12 & under), and military with a valid ID.

Groups of 15 or more can purchase tickets for $10 in the 300-level, $12 in the 200-level and $14 in the 100-level. Groups can also enjoy catered parties during home games at NBT Bank Stadium. Visit syracusemets.com for more information.

Flex Plan pricing remains the same at $100 per Flex Plan, which includes (10) undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium (only $10 per seat).

The Flex Plan Plus remains at $175 and includes a Flex Plan (10 undated vouchers) plus $50 in food and beverage vouchers as well as 10 parking passes.

THE PROMO HIGHLIGHTS (all promotions dates are subject to change):

The season kicks off Tuesday, April 5th against the Triple-A Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, with a Bucket Hat Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) and a post-game fireworks extravaganza, all presented by Gannon Pest Control.

A new promotion for 2022 is The Place Where People Used to Go to Work Night, featuring an appearance from Leslie David Baker from the show "The Office," set for Friday, August 12th.

Also new to the promo schedule this season is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday, July 16th. The Mets will wear special Iron Man-themed jerseys, and the night will feature Iron Man for photos with fans, plus a giveaway and a themed-out Stadium.

Other theme nights include Lockheed Martin Family Night (May 7th), Pride Night (June 9th), Juneteenth Night (June 30th), Christmas in July (July 31st), Star Wars Night (September 17th), COPA Nights (May 5th and July 14th), Salt Potato Power Move Weekend (August 25th-28th), and Irish Night (September 15th).

Historic NBT Bank Stadium will again host three Bark in the Park games in 2022. Fans will be able to bring their good boy or girl out on April 19th, May 24th, and September 6th.

The NBT Bank Stadium staples of Education Day (May 25th), post-game fireworks (24 shows, beginning April 5th), Duel of the Dishes vs. the Rochester Plates (May 26th), Independence Day Celebration featuring the ZOOperstars! (July 3rd), Little League Night (June 11th), Camp Day (July 27th), Wall of Fame Day (August 13th), and Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day (September 18th) all return to the 2022 promo calendar.

More promotions will be announced on social media and at the Syracuse Mets Open House on March 5th.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday: Taco Tuesdays - 3 tacos for $10 (beef, Chicken and Vegetarian).

Wednesday: All-You-Can Eat Wednesdays - A ticket to the game and a 90-minute all you can eat buffet on the Salt City Deck starting at game time for only $30 - NEW for 2022.

Thursday: Dollar Thursday!! The return of the greatest invention in the History of baseball. $1.00 Hofmann Hot Dogs and Cooney's, $1.00 fountain Coca-Cola products, $2.00 drafts, and a $1.00 souvenir.

Friday: Craft Beer and Firework Fridays - A ticket package includes a ticket to the game plus (2) vouchers for craft beers from The Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium and a post-game fireworks extravaganza (Beginning April 8th)!

Saturday: Salt City Saturdays - The Syracuse Mets will play as the Salt City Mets every Saturday, and each game will feature post-game fireworks starting June 11th - NEW for 2022

Sunday: Kids Eat Free Family Sundays - kids 12 & under will receive vouchers for a free 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, a kids popcorn, a kids Hofmann hot dog, & a kids ice cream, plus the return of post-game running of the bases!

Fans can purchase a Flex Plan, a Flex Plan Plus, and book group rates now by calling the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Stadium at 315-474-7833 or email Will Commisso at wcommisso@syracusemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from January 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.