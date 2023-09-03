Home Slate Ends with a Whimper in 4-2 Loss

VANCOUVER, BC - Sloppy play victimized the Canadians again Sunday afternoon in the regular season home finale, a 4-2 loss to the Hillsboro Hops where all six runs in the game were unearned but the Hops took better advantage of their extra chances.

Scoreless after three and a half - thanks in part to a home run robbery from Canadians left fielder Glenn Santiago in the third - the C's struck first in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Kasevich reached on a one out error, stole second, stole third then scored when the throw to third got into the outfield. Garrett Spain hit a two-out double later in the frame and came around when Santiago singled him in to make it 2-0.

Vancouver starter Anders Tolhurst turned in his best outing of the year. He went 4.2 scoreless innings, allowed two singles, walked one and struck out seven in his second career High-A start.

Trouble brewed in the top of the seventh. A lead-off walk, a wild pitch and a single had runners at the corners and no outs for the Hops when a line drive to second base that should have been caught instead turned into an error that allowed the first Hillsboro run of the game to score. Back-to-back outs followed, but Andrew Pintar made the C's pay with a three-run homer on the first pitch to put the Baby Snakes in front 4-2.

Ian Churchill, Justin Kelly and Eric Pardinho combined to keep the Hops off the scoreboard the rest of the way, but the offense continued their struggles despite having the tying run at the plate in each of their last three innings at bat.

With the loss, the C's drop five in a row to match their longest losing streak of the season. Hillsboro has won five games in a series at The Nat one other time; they swept a five gamer back in 2017, the last season the Canadians won the Northwest League Championship.

After an off-day Monday, the C's head to Pasco, WA for the final series of the regular season. First pitch opposite the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Coverage will be available on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

