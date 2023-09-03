Everett Split Doubleheader in Spokane

Spokane, WA: The Everett AquaSox won one and dropped one on Saturday night as they split a doubleheader in Spokane. The twin bill was necessary to make up a game postponed due to rain on August 31.

Game one was victorious as Everett took home a 3-2 victory in the seven-inning contest. Game two saw the Frogs fall 9-5.

Both teams scored early and often in game one. Everett opened the scoring with a Gabriel Gonzalez RBI double that scored Harry Ford and made it a 1-0 ballgame in the top of the first.

After Spokane scored one of their own in the bottom of the inning, Everett responded in the top of the second with a Cole Young sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Cubs Bess tied it again for Spokane in the second before Ben Ramirez put the Frogs up for good with a home run in the third that made it 3-2.

The AquaSox bullpen took it the rest of the way as Bernie Martinez, Kyle Hill, Jarod Bayless, and Peyton Alford combined for five scoreless innings to finish things off. The only threat Spokane mounted was when they put runners at second and third with two outs in the sixth. The save was Alford's fifth of the season.

It may have very well been that Spokane was saving all their runs for game two of the twin bill.

The Indians scored six in the first two innings to seemingly put the game away before it started. Juan Guerrero hit a two-run home run and Ryan Ritter and Benny Montgomery each picked up two-run singles to make it 6-0 after two innings.

Meanwhile, Spokane starter Mason Albright was stellar through the first three frames, shutting down the Frogs. Everett would finally manage a run against him in the fourth on a Bill Knight RBI single that made it 6-1.

Unfortunately, there would be no comeback magic on Saturday night as Spokane scored two more in the fourth to put the game out of reach once and for all.

Walking Cabrera and Josh Hood would both homer later in the game but those runs were ultimately window-dressing as Spokane took home the 9-5 victory.

Everett will finalize their series in Spokane on Sunday night. They currently sit five games up on the final Northwest League playoff spot with seven games to play in the regular season.

