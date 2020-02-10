Home Game Times Announced for Biloxi Shuckers 2020 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced their home game times for their 2020 Southern League schedule on Monday. The schedule features four different start times across the Shuckers 70-game home schedule.

Games will start at 6:35 pm Monday through Saturday and Sunday games will start at 1:05 pm from the beginning of the season through June 21. Starting July 12, Sunday home games will shift to the evening with a 5:05 pm start time.

The Shuckers will play two games with a 10:35 am start time. The first day game will be on Wednesday, April 29 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and the other day game will take place on Wednesday, June 10 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Biloxi will round out their regular-season home schedule on Labor Day with a 1:05 pm first pitch on Monday, September 7 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Finally, Biloxi will play one scheduled doubleheader for 2020. The Shuckers will play two games against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday, May 17, with the first game starting at 1:05 pm and the second game commencing approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. The doubleheader will take the place of the Shuckers originally scheduled game on Wednesday, May 20 against the Biscuits.

Full Shuck Nation Memberships, Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Shuckers will open their sixth season on April 9 at MGM Park against the Montgomery Biscuits. Prior to the start of the Southern League season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic on March 10 and 11 between Mississippi State and Texas Tech. Individual tickets for both games are on sale now.

