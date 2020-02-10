2020 College Series Tickets on Sale Monday, February 17 at 10:00 AM

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves and Spectrum Events have announced the 2020 Trustmark College Series at Trustmark Park. Individual College Series tickets go on sale at all locations Monday, February 17 at 10:00 am. Game dates and individual ticket prices are listed below. First pitch for each game is scheduled for 6:00 pm with gates opening 60 minutes prior at 5:00 pm.

Date Game Time Gates Open Matchup VIP /Club Level Dugout Level Field Level Berm/ GA

March 4 6:00 pm 5:00 pm Southern Miss vs. *Mississippi St. $42 $27 $22 $12

March 31 6:00 pm 5:00 pm Ole Miss vs. *Southern Miss $40 $25 $20 $12

^April 21 6:00 pm 5:00 pm Ole Miss vs. *Mississippi St. $70 $47 $38 $17

*Denotes home team and will be located in the third base dugout

^Denotes Governor's Cup

Tickets may be purchased online through Ticketmaster or by phone through Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Fans may also purchase tickets in person at the Trustmark Park Box Office or by calling 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9-5. For sponsorship opportunities, suite and party deck rentals, please contact Laura Kestenbaum with Spectrum Capital at 601-351-2078.

