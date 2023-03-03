Holy Cross Football Returns to Polar Park to Face Instate Rival Harvard University on Saturday, September 30

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox and Holy Cross Athletics are pleased to announce they have again joined forces to bring college football to Polar Park this fall when the College of the Holy Cross Crusaders host the Harvard University Crimson on Saturday, September 30 (kick-off time to be determined).

It will mark the third straight season that the ballpark will be transformed into a football field, but the first time that two Massachusetts schools - separated by just 37 miles - will battle at the home of the WooSox. The two instate rivals are among the most successful college football programs in all of New England.

Ticket information will be announced in the coming months for the "EBW Football Classic," named for the late Edward Bennett Williams.

"Edward Bennett Williams was the most influential person in my professional life-and among the most influential in my personal life," said Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, now Chairman and Principal Owner of the Worcester Red Sox. "He was a giant in the field of law -- particularly trial law, a legendary sportsman in both football and baseball, a proud and distinguished alumnus of Holy Cross, and a key force in the creation of the Colonial League, precursor to what is now known as the Patriot League. We are deeply honored to present the third annual EBW Holy Cross Football Classic."

Holy Cross football season ticket members will have this game included in their ticket package. Renewals for Holy Cross season tickets begin in early March, with general on-sale beginning in late March.

A pre-sale for WooSox season ticket holders will also be determined and the on-sale date for the general public will follow shortly thereafter.

"We're grateful to our friends from Holy Cross and Harvard for their partnership in bringing the third annual EBW Football Classic to fruition," said Worcester Red Sox Executive Vice President & General Manager Dan Rea. "After strong games to start this series the last two years, we're looking forward to continuing the momentum and seeing 'ten thousand men' and women from both schools turning out for an unforgettable matchup."

"As we continue to invest in our relationship with the Worcester Red Sox, moving the Harvard game to the heart of the city in a truly special venue is something we are very excited about," said Kit Hughes, Holy Cross Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics. "Division I Athletics at Holy Cross is a vehicle for engaging communities and telling our distinctive story to a broad audience, and we know that this year's game will help to showcase all the great things going on with our football program, College, and city. Certainly, to do something that has never been done in a rivalry dating back to 1904 is pretty special for everyone involved."

Holy Cross has a long history of football excellence and will enter the 2023 season having won four straight Patriot League titles. Last year's club finished 12-1 (6-0 in the conference), the most wins in program history, with a final NCAA FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) ranking of #6 in the country. The Crusaders lost to #1 ranked and eventual FCS national champion South Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, 42-21, on December 10 in a game that was tied 21-21 in the 4th quarter.

Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney was named 2022 Patriot League Coach of the Year for the second straight season, and third time in his career, and his squad placed a league-high 18 student-athletes on the two 2022 All-Patriot League teams. Crusader quarterback Matthew Sluka and receiver Jalen Coker, who both will return for their senior seasons in 2023, led the way on the All-Patriot League first team offense.

Holy Cross and Harvard have met 73 times since first facing each other back in 1904 and the Crimson hold the all-time series lead 45-26-2. The Crusaders did knock off the Crimson last October 1 at Harvard Stadium, 30-21 for their first win over Harvard since the 2016 season. The Crimson finished the 2022 season with a 6-4 record (4-3 in the Ivy League).

When Holy Cross hosts Harvard this September 30th at Polar Park, the Crusaders will put their undefeated streak at the home of the WooSox on the line. On October 23, 2021, Holy Cross made their Polar Park debut and cruised over Colgate University, 42-10, in front of a sellout crowd of 9,508 fans. Last year on October 8, 2022, the nationally-ranked and unbeaten Crusaders blanked Bucknell University, 57-0, before 7,658 fans at Polar Park.

For further details on the "EBW Football Classic", fans can email [email protected] or call the WooSox at 508-500-1000.

