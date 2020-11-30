Holiday Store Opening December 5

November 30, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that the Waddle In Shop, the team's official merchandise store, will host a Holiday Store Opening on Saturday, December 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To help make the shopping experience safer for fans, the Waddle In Shop has implemented several safety measures for the event. These include:

One-way directional shopping throughout the store

Separate entrance (from outside the ballpark) and exit (ballpark concourse to suite lobby) locations

Temperature checks and completed self-certification forms required prior to entry

Face masks must be worn by all entering the store

Limited store capacity to be maintained by Ducks staff

Social distancing (minimum 6-feet) enforced, and markers/arrows placed on floor

Plexiglass barrier at checkout counter

Hand sanitizing station will be available for all to use

Santa Claus and QuackerJack will be making special appearances during the store opening as well. Fans will be able to take socially-distant photos with Santa and QJ at the conclusion of their shopping experience.

The Waddle In Shop will feature a wide variety of Ducks merchandise, all of which make perfect gifts for the holidays. Ducks jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, knit hats, scarves, face masks and novelty items will all be available for purchase, including 2019 Atlantic League championship gear. Fans will also be able to purchase Team Buddy #3 Bracelets for just $5, with net proceeds from all bracelet sales to be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

Following the Holiday Store Opening on December 5, the Waddle In Shop will have the following holiday shopping hours through Tuesday, December 22:

Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

