Holiday Store Opening & Toys for Tots Drop off December 12

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation ("USMCTT"), today announced a Waddle In Shop holiday store opening and toy drive event at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Sunday, December 12.

"The USMCTT works tirelessly every year to collect and distribute toys for less fortunate children in our community," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to partner with them for this great cause and look forward to seeing our loyal fans and all those making donations at the Waddle In Shop on the 12th."

The Waddle In Shop will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 12 for fans to stock up on Ducks apparel and gifts for the holiday season, including several brand new items. Santa Claus and QuackerJack will both be in attendance at the shop and available for free photos with shoppers from 10:30 to 11:30.

To coincide with the holiday store opening, the USMCTT will be hosting a toy donation drop off location at the ballpark from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to support the Toys for Tots program. Fans will be able to drive through the ballpark's administrative parking lot to drop off new, unwrapped toys for children. After dropping off their donations, fans will be permitted to park in the lot to visit the Waddle In Shop. All aspects of the Dec. 12 event will be rain or shine.

"We thank the Ducks for hosting us and look forward to a great morning on December 12," said USMC Gunnery Sergeant John Sardine. "Our mission to bring smiles to less fortunate children this holiday season will be accomplished!"

For further information on this, and all Marine Corps Toys for Tots Toy Drives, please visit garden-city-ny.toysfortots.org, call (516) 228-5840 or email garden.city.ny@toysfortots.org.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

