Holiday Store Opening & Toy Donation Event December 8

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the Waddle In Shop, the official merchandise store of the Ducks, will open for the holiday shopping season on Sunday, December 8. Additionally, the Ducks will host a toy donation drop-off event in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation ("USMCTT") that same day.

Fans can visit the Waddle In Shop from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 8 for holiday shopping. Items including team player wear, replica jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, novelty items and more will be available for purchase. New ornaments and hooded sweatshirts will also be in stock. QuackerJack and Santa Claus are scheduled to attend the store opening and will be taking free photos with shoppers from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

During the store opening, the Ducks will be collecting toy donations for children spending the holidays in local hospitals. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys with them to the Waddle In Shop on Dec. 8. QuackerJack and members of the Ducks organization will deliver the toys to pediatric units at select local hospitals later this month.

Fairfield Properties Ballpark will also serve as a toy donation drop-off location to support the USMCTT Toys for Tots program. Fans can drive through the ballpark's administrative parking lot to drop off new, unwrapped toys for children. Those attending will be permitted to park in the lot and visit the Waddle In Shop as well.

All aspects of the Dec. 8 event will be held rain or shine. For more information on this event, and all Marine Corps Toys for Tots Toy Drives, please visit garden-city-ny.toysfortots.org, call (516) 228-5840 or email garden.city.ny@toysfortots.org.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

