Holiday Season Garage Sale on Thursday, December 9th
Join us on Thursday, December 9th for our annual Garage Sale at Maimonides Park. Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the event will run until 6:30 PM or when items run out. Enjoy this unique opportunity to get your hands on past giveaways, game-worn gear and more.
This event is cash only and will be first come, first served.
You can enter through the Administrative Office Entrance on Surf Avenue next to the team store.
