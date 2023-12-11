Holiday Lights Continues this Week with Special Deals and Theme Nights

December 11, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The first weekend of Fayetteville Holiday lights is in the books and Segra Stadium continues to brighten up the season with a brand new set of deals and fun this week at the ballpark. Nearly 2,500 fans helped ring in the holiday across the first two nights, don't miss your chance to see the display yourself now through Saturday, December 23rd.

A breakdown of Holiday Lights events and nightly specials this week December 11th-17th is below:

Monday - Military Monday ($5 tickets with ID)

Tuesday - Teacher Tuesday ($5 tickets with school ID)

Wednesday - Waggin Wednesday (Dogs allowed in park, vaccination records required)

Thursday - Mele Kalikimaka (Dress up in your favorite Hawaiian gear)

Friday - PJ Party & Movie Night ("The Santa Claus" showing at the ballpark)

Saturday - Holiday Market Night

Sunday - Frozen Night (Dress up and Meet Elsa, Anna & Olaf, Frozen showing at the ballpark)

A holiday mixer is also scheduled for all guests on Wednesday, December 13th from 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM inside the Aevex Club on the second level of Segra Stadium. Tickets are $20 and include general admission to Holiday Lights, plus food and a drink ticket.

"The Santa Claus" will show on the Segra Stadium videoboard Friday night and "Frozen" plays Sunday evening. Viewers can enjoy the movies from the outfield grass!

The Holiday Lights Market runs from December 15th -17th and is the perfect spot for gift buying, featuring 20 local vendors offering everything from candles, sweets, jewelry, wood works, bath items and more!

For more information on Holiday Lights visit fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from December 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.