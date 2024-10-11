Holiday Giving Gets Brighter at WellSpan Park

(York, Pa.) - Yorkers have a new opportunity to brighten the holiday season through Give Local for the Holidays, a new element of Bright Nights. Bright Nights is a captivating new holiday light event featuring 3 million lights and family fun, presented by the York Revolution at WellSpan Park. The event opens November 15 and runs six nights a week through December 30.

Give Local for the Holidays is a partnership of Give Local York, Fox 43, and the Revolution. Patrons of Bright Nights will be encouraged to bring items to donate to local non-profits to benefit their neighbors. Six organizations will be featured across the six weeks of the event. The collection is a new aspect of Give Local York, which raised over $5 million dollars in 24 hours for over 300 non-profit organizations in May of 2024. In addition to collecting donations, $1.00 from every Bright Nights ticket sold will go to Give local York to support their mission.

"Give Local for the Holidays is a next step in the evolution of Give Local York," said Lisa Barshinger, executive director of the White Rose Leadership Institutue (parent organization of Give Local York). "It's a way to showcase the work of various non-profit organizations in different sectors, and to keep Give Local York's name in front of the community, which will benefit all of our participating non-profits in 2025. We have enjoyed a great relationship with Fox 43 and the York Revolution for years, and this is the logical extension of that."

Fox 43 will feature the participating non-profits weekly throughout the event. "Fox 43 is excited to continue our deep relationship with Give Local York and the York Revolution" said station General Manager Chris Topf. "We are York's local TV station, and this is a great example of that," he said. "Giving back to the York community in a meaningful way is part of the fabric of Fox 43."

The six "giving themes and weeks and the non-profit recipients are:

Week one (11/15 - 11/21) - Warm Clothing

Share the warmth! Coats of Friendship is asking for donations of coats, hats, gloves, scarves and snow pants to distribute directly to those in need within York County.

Coats of Friendship, a local nonprofit started and run all by kids, is aiming to "Keep the World a Little Warmer One Coat at a Time."

Week Two (11/22 - 11/28) - Food

Help set the table this holiday season by donating non-perishable food to New Hope Ministries for your York County neighbors in need. Most needed food items include: canned gravy, corn, green beans, yams, fruit cocktail and cranberry sauce, and boxed potatoes and stuffing. Let's feed the hungry together and give HOPE this holiday season!

Week Three (11/29 - 12/5) - Play with Purpose

Remember the Kiddos this Holiday Season! Keystone Kidspace is gratefully accepting donations of varied materials, art supplies, and tools that will enhance their creative maker activities (psst--they go through A LOT of duct tape, glue and googly eyes!).

Week Four (12/6 - 12/12) - Books

Give the gift of reading to a child in York County! Community Progress Council is seeking NEW age-appropriate children's books for ages birth through 5 for their early childhood education classrooms. Please consider non-religious, multicultural titles.

Week Five (12/13 - 12/19) - Pet Needs

It takes a community to care for homeless pets- don't forget shelter pets this holiday season. The York SPCA will be collecting items to support pets in our care and our Pet Food Pantry for community pets and their families. Our most urgently needed items are: canned cat food, dry cat food, dry kitten food, canned kitten food, canned dog food, dog treats - especially soft, and Milkbones.

Week Six (12/20 - 12/30) - Art & Craft Supplies

Let your creativity light the night and donate some art supplies to Creative York! They're looking for Pencils, Erasers, Glue Sticks, Crayola Markers, and new Paintbrushes.

Tickets for Bright Nights go on sale October 30. Bright Nights is open Sunday and Tuesday - Thursday from 5:00 - 9:00 and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 - 10:00*. Ticket prices for Bright Nights are $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages 4-12, with kids 3 and under admitted free, and free parking. Advance purchase of tickets is encouraged to avoid the $2.00 day-of-purchase surcharge.

*Except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

