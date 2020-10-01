"Hocus Pocus" and Trunk-Or-Treat to Highlight Halloween at Toyota Field

A host of Halloween activities will take place at the ballpark on Friday, October 30th.

Movie Night will feature the 1993 fall film "Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 & under.

In addition, the local Rocket City Wranglers organization will be safely putting on trunk-or-treat - Jeeps will be parked throughout Toyota Field for kids in attendance to receive candy.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, and concession stands will be open for traditional ballpark fare and even some spooky specialty items.

Pepsi Gates will open at 5:30 PM for trunk-or-treating, and showtime of "Hocus Pocus" is set for 7. Parking is free.

CDC guidelines and Alabama state mandates will be followed for movie night and trunk-or-treat to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Masks are required, and guests should follow social distancing practices throughout the event.

