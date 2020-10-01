M-Braves to Transform Trustmark Park into Target Golf, October 8th &15th

PEARL - Take some swings at the Mississippi Braves Target Golf Course at Trustmark Park, presented by Edwin Watts Golf. For two Thursdays only, October 8th & 15th, golfers of all ages and abilities will be able to come experience golf like never before.

This unique golfing experience is a 9-hole target-style course, great for golfers of all ability levels, with tee boxes set up on an elevated platform beneath our giant scoreboard in leftfield. Aim for targets to win prizes from the Braves, Edwin Watts Golf, Southern Beverage Co. and other sponsors!

The fee is only $25.00 per golfer or a group of five for $100. Golfers will receive a hot dog and beverage! Thirsty Thursday beer specials and other food items will be available in the Yuengling Picnic Pavilion.

Booking your tee time can be done in just a few easy steps:

Choose your tee time! (which will be set in half-hour increments from 4 pm to 9 pm)

For tee times and to learn more about booking your outing, please contact [email protected] OR call 601-664-7607.

*Players will only be permitted to use a pitching wedge.

*Players *MUST* provide their own clubs

*Players are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their tee time at the outfield entrance on the north side of Trustmark Park to check-in.

*Players that wish to play with family members or friends are asked to book consecutive tee times while observing social distancing.

