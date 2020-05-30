Historical Highlight: Bob Logan

Atop many Indianapolis Indians franchise records is left-handed pitcher Bob Logan. The Nebraska southpaw started his 16-year career with the Indians in 1931 at 21 years old, and during his tenure he settled into first place in games (421), games started (234), walks (636) and strikeouts (1,019).

Logan won three games during his first year with Indy. By averaging over 10 wins per season for the next 15 years with the Tribe, the lefty recorded the second-most wins in franchise history with 157. Before joining Indianapolis for the tail end of the 1931 season, Logan pitched for Oklahoma City in the Single-A Western League, where he owned an 11-10 record and 3.99 ERA (83er/187.0ip) in 34 games. His success on the mound translated well in Double-A, where he led the American Association in wins (18) in 1940. He reached double-digit wins nine times in a Tribe uniform and had the lowest ERA on the team in five total seasons, three consecutive from 1934-36. Logan was an innings machine with seven 200.0-plus inning seasons and 54 complete games.

In 1934, Logan recorded a 20-win season in 45 games for the Indians with a 3.66 ERA (104er/256.0ip). The following year, the Brooklyn Dodgers promoted Logan for his major league debut. He appeared in two major league games and allowed one run in 2.2 innings as a reliever but didn't return to the big-league level for another two years. Logan's biggest major league impact was in 1945 with the Boston Braves, as he pitched five complete games with a 3.18 ERA (66er/187.0ip).

Logan remained with Indianapolis in between his major league stints until he retired in 1946. His career ended with the Tribe that summer as he went 3-1 with a 6.38 ERA (17er/24.0ip) in 15 games, writing the final chapter to his career as the longest-tenured Indianapolis Indian.

