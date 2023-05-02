Hintzen Turns in Strong Effort in Spot Start But Revs Unable to Spoil Lancaster's Home Opener

(Lancaster, Pa.) J.T. Hintzen kept it a one-run game into the sixth inning in a strong spot-starting effort, but the York Revolution were unable to spoil the Lancaster Barnstormers' home opener, falling 7-2 in front of 5,195 fans at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Revs threatened in the first, collecting singles from Trey Martin and Nellie Rodriguez, but both were stranded after Drew Mendoza's drive to deep right-center was tracked down by Shawon Dunston Jr.

Lancaster grabbed a quick lead in the bottom half as Kelly Dugan cracked a two-run home run to right-center that made the score 2-0.

Both Hintzen and Lancaster starter Jacob Lamoine settled in until the fourth when the Revs had back-to-back doubles by Alejandro Rivero and Troy Stokes Jr. to lead off the inning, getting York on the board at a 2-1 score. Lamoine set down the next three to strand Stokes Jr. but the Revs cut the lead in half.

Hintzen continued to string together scoreless frames, giving up only two more hits after the long ball in the first. After 95 pitches and back-to-back walks, he was lifted for lefty Tasker Strobel with one out in the sixth. The Barnstormers capitalized in a big way as Chris Proctor greeted Strobel with an RBI double off the wall in right-center, and Jake Hoover lined a two-run triple to left, busting the game open. Dunston Jr. capped a four-run rally with a squeeze bunt, giving Lancaster a 6-1 lead.

Jalen Miller reached on an infield single, and after stealing both second and third base, scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Alexis Pantoja to make it 6-2 in the seventh.

Dugan capped the scoring with his second home run of the night on a solo drive to right in the bottom of the seventh, providing the 7-2 final.

York lefty Greg Minier (0-0) makes his second start of the season in the middle game of the series on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. opposite Barnstormers righty Nile Ball. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and via FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry and Keith Noonan on the call.

Notes: Justin Goossen-Brown retired all four batters out of the Revs bullpen and has set down all seven faced in two outings this season. The start was just the fourth of Hintzen's pro career. Andrew Lee (1-0) picked up the win for Lancaster, striking out five of six batters faced in two innings of relief. Dugan's two-homer game comes in the first meeting between York and Lancaster this season; he set a single-season record for an opposing hitter with 10 home runs against the Revs last season.

